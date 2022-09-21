‘La Nina’ effect looks likely in winter, warns meteorologist

‘La Nina’ effect looks likely in winter, warns meteorologist

ISTANBUL - İsmail Sarı
‘La Nina’ effect looks likely in winter, warns meteorologist

The “La Nina” effect, a weather event causing drought, floods and sudden rains, will continue this winter in Türkiye, an expert has warned.

“The temperatures were slightly above the seasonal norms this summer as drought, sudden rainfalls, floods and strong winds had a significant effect,” said meteorologist Güven Özdemir, underlining that the “La Nina” effect will continue this year.

La Nina is experienced when strong winds on the surface of the Pacific Ocean create a current of warm water along the equator towards Indonesia, other parts of Asia, and Australia.

During this period, some countries experience drought, while others face floods.

“If the cold weather and snowfalls that will occur in the Arctic and especially in Siberia continue intensely, the arctic cold may come to Türkiye,” Özdemir said.

It is very likely that Türkiye will face cold weather till March, according to the expert.

“Winter will start around the end of October this year in Türkiye,” said Özdemir. “At the end of October, the weather will start to get colder, especially in the inner parts of the country. Though the weather will warm up for a short time in the first week of November, the cold will appear again later on.”

According to the latest data announced by the General Directorate of Meteorology, the temperatures will gradually decrease as of Sept. 21, and that they will decrease significantly all over the country with the rains later in the week.

ISTANBUL,

ARTS & LIFE Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

    ‘Just say no’ to roles that objectify women, says Binoche

  2. SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

    SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

  3. Troubles in Europe offer opportunities for Turkish agriculture sector

    Troubles in Europe offer opportunities for Turkish agriculture sector

  4. Immersive digital art show continues in New York

    Immersive digital art show continues in New York

  5. 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

    4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Recommended
Gov’t signs deal with US firm to send first Turk to space

Gov’t signs deal with US firm to send first Turk to space
Türkiye should change fishing policy, says expert

Türkiye should change fishing policy, says expert
Man becomes first Turkish groom on Kastellorizo

Man becomes first Turkish groom on Kastellorizo
Esports tournament in Istanbul ends as LOUD wins

Esports tournament in Istanbul ends as LOUD wins
AKP members abandon complaint against Former army chief Başbuğ

AKP members abandon complaint against Former army chief Başbuğ
HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case

HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case
WORLD 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said Tuesday they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched.

ECONOMY SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to Iran: Musk

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk has said.  

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.