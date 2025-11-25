‘La Boheme’ at Atatürk Cultural Center

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) presents Giacomo Puccini’s immortal opera “La Boheme” at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

“La Bohème” is considered one of the masterpieces of composer Puccini, who lived between 1858 and 1924.

Set in the bohemian world of 19th-century Paris, the opera tells a moving story of love and friendship, brought to life with Puccini’s evocative music and the strong libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

Directed by Yiğit Günsoy, the İDOB orchestra was conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı, the chorus by Paolo Villa, and the children’s chorus by Emre Gülnar.

The opera draws inspiration from Henry Murger’s novel, with characters modeled on real-life figures, originally described as “Scenes from Bohemian Life.”

Performers includd Dilruba Bilgi as Mimi, Ufuk Toker as Rodolfo, Burak Kul as Marcello, Ceren Aydın as Musetta, Göktuğ Alpaşar as Colline, Işık Belen as Schaunard, Tükel Acar as Benoit, Erdem Sakarya as Alcindoro, Efe Doğrukul as Parpignol, Alp Türkoğlu as the Sergeant, and Çağdaş Bektaş as the Customs Officer.

The production’s set was designed by Gürcan Kubilay, costumes by Gülden Sayıl and lighting by Mustafa Eski.

“La Boheme” can be seen to the AKM stage on Nov. 26 and 27, as well as Dec. 13, 17 and 20.

