Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for ‘Neighbours’ finale

  • May 03 2022 07:00:00

Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for ‘Neighbours’ finale

LONDON
Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for ‘Neighbours’ finale

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return to Australian soap opera “Neighbours” for its finale after an absence of more than 30 years, the soon-to-be axed show’s creators said on May 1.

The Australian stars both launched their careers on the long-running program, which announced in March that it will cease production next month after nearly 37 years on small screens.

The show struggled to find a new home in Britain, where it has enjoyed a cult following for decades, after current broadcaster Channel 5 said it would not continue to carry it.

Before global stardom beckoned, Minogue and Donovan won popularity as an on-screen couple in the soap in the late 1980s and were secretly a real-life item at the same time, although their romance did not last.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale,” the soap’s executive producer Jason Herbison said on Twitter.

“Scott and Charlene are the ultimate ’Neighbours’ couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them,” he added, referring to the names of their on-screen characters.

“It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Melbourne-based “Neighbours,” which also launched the careers of Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe, announced nearly two months ago that it would end production.

A generation of Brits grew up watching characters such as Minogue’s Charlene Robinson and her on-screen beau Scott Robinson, played by Donovan, as well as an ensemble cast that over the years included Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia and Liam Hemsworth.

The pair had already prompted speculation about a possible return after posting images on Instagram of what appeared to be a “Neighbours” script.

Minogue, known internationally simply as Kylie, first shot to fame through her time on the soap from 1986 to 1988, before she went on to a pop career.

The star teamed up with Donovan for 1988 duet “Especially For You,” which sold more than a million copies in Britain alone and topped the charts across Europe and Australasia.

Donovan’s career since then has seen him star in musicals and speak frankly about his struggles with drug addiction.
The duo reunited on stage in 2012, for the first time in over two decades, when they sang the 1988 smash hit at a show in London.

ARTS & LIFE Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor

Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  2. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

  3. Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

    Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

  4. Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

    Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

  5. Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan
Recommended
Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle

Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle
Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran

Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran
Netflis cancels Meghan Markle’s series ‘Pearl’

Netflis cancels Meghan Markle’s series ‘Pearl’
Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor

Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor 
Bolshoi scraps performances by critical directors

Bolshoi scraps performances by critical directors 
Parisians up in arms over plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians up in arms over plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower
WORLD Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

ECONOMY Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

After the volatility in the exchange rate is over, the monthly inflation is expected to normalize in the short term, says Finance Minister Nebati

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.