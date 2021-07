‘Kybele’ staged at historical temple

ESKİŞEHİR

The world premiere of the play ‘Kybele,’ adapted from Güngör Dilmen’s work ‘I am Anadolu,’ was held at the Yazılıkaya Open Air Temple of Midas Monument, which was built by the Phrygian civilization 6,000 years ago in the Han district of the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir and is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

The monument and its surroundings were specially illuminated and transformed into a theater stage for the show.