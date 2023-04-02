Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return

MIAMI GARDENS

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she opposed the All England Club’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year’s tournament.

Wimbledon last year banned players from Russia and Moscow-allied Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine and the Lawn Tennis Association also barred players from other events in the United Kingdom.

However, competitors from the two countries will be able to enter the Grand Slam in July if they compete as “neutral” athletes and comply with certain conditions.

“First of all, for sure I’m always staying against the war. For sure, I’m just more worried about the Ukrainian people and players,” Kvitova told reporters after winning her Miami Open semifinal against Sorana Cirstea.

“I appreciate that Wimbledon had a tough time last year not giving the points [after] the Russians didn’t play. I think they shouldn’t be allowed actually. In my opinion, [n]either to the Olympics. So I’m just a little bit on the Ukrainian side of this,” she said.

Kvitova said she was particularly concerned about Russian and Belarusian involvement in the Olympic Games.

“Not in the Olympics for sure, because I feel the Olympic Games are because we don’t want war in the world. So that’s my concern. I am really appreciating that Wimbledon didn’t take them last year,” she said.

The All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, said the decision was made after talks with the U.K. government, Britain’s governing Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and international tennis bodies.