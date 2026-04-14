Kurtulmuş says parliaments must speak out against injustice, war

ISTANBUL

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on April 13 called for stronger dialogue and a louder collective response to injustice and conflict, ahead of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will be held in Istanbul from April 15 to 19 under the hosting of the Turkish parliament.

The gathering is expected to bring together lawmakers from around the world at a time of deepening regional and global tensions.

Speaking at the opening of the IPU Executive Committee meeting, Kurtulmuş said parliaments had a responsibility to increase dialogue, raise their voice against injustice and conflict, and generate new ideas for a better world for future generations.

He said he hoped the Istanbul meetings would offer an opportunity to deliver strong messages in support of peace, democracy and multilateralism.

Kurtulmuş said he was pleased to welcome parliamentarians to Istanbul, which he described as a meeting point of continents, cultures and civilizations.

Turkish parliamentary officials have said the assembly will focus on the theme of “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

Sessions and side events are expected to address post-conflict peacebuilding, economic cooperation, the rights of parliamentarians, disability inclusion, Palestine and climate change.

The April 15-19 meetings will also include the IPU’s standing committees, forums for women and young parliamentarians, and the election of a new IPU secretary-general to succeed Martin Chungong.