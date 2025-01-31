Kumburnu Beach, face of Turkish tourism

MUĞLA

Nestled in the western province of Muğla's Fethiye district, Kumburnu Beach stands as one of Türkiye’s most iconic tourist destinations, drawing nearly 1.5 million visitors last year with its stunning aerial views.

Situated in the Ölüdeniz neighborhood, the beach is among the first in Türkiye to receive the Blue Flag certification. With its crystal-clear waters blending shades of blue and green and its stunning landscape, Kumburnu Beach captivates visitors. It also offers paragliders an unforgettable bird’s-eye view of the region.

The beach is frequently featured in promotional materials for Türkiye’s tourism sector and in 2024, it welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors.

Burak Ardahan, the beach’s operations manager, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Kumburnu Beach, located within Kumburnu Nature Park, is among the most beautiful beaches in both Türkiye and the world.

Highlighting the beach's appeal to both domestic and international visitors due to its natural beauty, prime location and panoramic views for paragliders, Ardahan said: "Kumburnu Beach is an essential destination, a must-visit location. Last year, we hosted nearly 1.5 million tourists, the majority of whom were vacationing in our region. Additionally, many visitors make a stop here while passing through."

Ardahan emphasized that the beach's scenic photographs are widely used in both national and international tourism campaigns. He added that the recognition of Kumburnu Beach has grown even further thanks to breathtaking aerial images captured during paragliding flights.

"Due to high demand, we place great importance on keeping the beach and its surroundings clean. Our staff works almost 24 hours a day to maintain cleanliness. Additionally, we collaborate with local diving schools to conduct underwater cleaning operations from time to time. The beach has held its Blue Flag status for many years. We also educate both our employees and visitors on environmental awareness," Ardahan said.

Zehra Dilek, the beach’s public relations officer, stated that the beach, which has maintained its Blue Flag certification for 23 years, hosted nearly 1.5 million visitors last year.

Describing Kumburnu Beach as one of Türkiye’s most prestigious and sought-after destinations, Dilek said they strive to maintain Blue Flag standards 24/7.

"Aerial photographs of the beach are highly popular not only in Türkiye but also worldwide. The beach consistently ranks at the top of the list of 10 must-visit places in Türkiye for foreign tourists. We carry the responsibility of serving such a valuable location with great care and dedication. Kumburnu Beach is also an important site in terms of sustainable tourism. Our goal is to preserve and pass on this beautiful place to future generations in the best possible way."

Dilek invited everyone to visit Kumburnu Nature Park and enjoy its spectacular scenery.

"We are working to preserve this natural wonder and its ecosystem for future generations. In the 2025 season, we aim to host both local and international tourists in a way that ensures no harm to our environment, sending them home with unforgettable memories."