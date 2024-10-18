Krypto, Superman’s dog, to be in new film

LOS ANGELES
In movie news that is sure to have comic book fans barking with excitement, James Gunn has announced that KryptoSuperman’s super-pet, named for the Man of Steel’s home planet Krypton – will be a part of next summer’s big-budget “Superman” movie, formerly titled “Superman: Legacy.”

The director shared a series of visuals to X on Oct. 15 in which Superman is seen next to a dog, along with a photo of Gunn with his own pet canine.

Gunn went on to share that the film’s furry four-legged character is inspired by his dog Ozu, who he said he adopted shortly after he began writing the “Superman” script.

“Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least,” Gunn wrote in his social media post. “He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.”

He added that the thought occurred to him, “how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” which provided the entry point for Krypto into the script. He wrote that Krypto “changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Gunn added that his post was timed to Adopt A Shelter Dog month, which happens every October.

“Superman” is set to star “Pearl” actor David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, along with “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult will portray Lex Luthor. “Superman” is slated to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

