Kremlin welcomes European calls for resuming dialogue

MOSCOW
The Kremlin said on Jan. 16 it considered calls by some European states to resume dialogue with Russia as "positive", after French and Italian leaders called for re-engagement with Moscow on Ukraine.

Dialogue between the EU and Russia has been virtually frozen since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in 2022, with the bloc imposing huge sanctions and travel restrictions on Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni both recently said they were in favour of re-engaging with Moscow.

"We have noted statements made in recent days by a number of European leaders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding: "If this truly reflects the strategic vision of the Europeans, then it is a positive evolution of their position."

He added that: "From Paris, from Rome and even from Berlin there is support for the idea that for there to be stability in Europe you need to talk to the Russians. This absolutely corresponds to our position."

The statements by Macron and Meloni come as the U.S. takes the lead role in talks to end the almost four-year war between the neighbours.

"I think the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia," Meloni said earlier this month.

She followed Macron, who said in December that it would be "useful" for Europe to re-engage with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Few European leaders have spoken to Putin since the dragging conflict in Ukraine began.

