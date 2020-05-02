Kites no longer flying over Turkey’s Adana due to power outage risks

ADANA

Kites that would normally dot the skies of the southern province of Adana with the arrival of spring will not be flying any more, after a decision made by the Adana Governor’s Office.

Those under the age of 20 and over 65, who could not go out due to the COVID-19 measures taken, had started flying kites from the roofs of their homes.

But the kites that created colorful images in the sky were caught in overhead power lines and caused power cuts in the city, risking the lives of many patients connected to electronic devices in their homes or life support systems in hospitals.

Citizens who have suffered from power cuts petitioned the Adana Governor’s Office and asked for measures for the kites.

The Adana Governor’s Office sent a letter to the district governors and asked the muhtars (head of neighborhoods) to warn the citizens not to fly kites.

Warning announcements were made to stop kite-flying from municipal speakers and mosque minarets.

The Adana Police Department instructed to police units to impose a fine of 392 liras ($56) for those who fly kites and sell them.

The kites were also risking aircrafts landing at Adana’s airport and the İncirlik Air Base, one of the six NATO bases with tactical nuclear weapons in Europe.

The İncirlik Air Base has been a strategic element since its establishment in 1954 as it played major roles since then.