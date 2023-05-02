Kılıçdaroğlu pledges respect for all identities of Türkiye

AĞRI

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on May 2 that he would respect different identities of Türkiye and serve all of them if he is elected at May 14 polls.

“Are you ready for a change? Are you ready to bring right, law and justice to Türkiye?” Kılıçdaroğlu asked while addressing a rally in the eastern province of Ağrı.



“I promise you. I will work for you. I will be the president of 85 million. I will serve 85 million. There will be no discrimination. Everyone will respect everyone’s identity,” the CHP leader said.

Elaborating on “Family Support Insurance,” Kılıçdaroğlu promised to launch insurance for women who have no income or earn below the minimum wage.

“Some mothers ask, ‘Would you open your gold account for us?’ Why not. The state will pay the social security premium for women and youth working in rural areas. The social state will give you the greatest assurance,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Kılıçdaroğlu stated that he would ensure that there will be no poverty in the country and that peace is maintained in every household.

“Every child will go to school to play with their friends. There will be no lunch box. Every child will drink water and milk at school, eat food with his or her friends, and go home full,” he added.