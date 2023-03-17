Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate, paid a condolence visit on March 16 to the families of Turkish Cypriots students who lost their lives under the rubble at Adıyaman Isias Hotel after the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

“The murderers of the children are known. I went there to tell those families that I will do what is necessary in a few months. If Allah wills, I will hold them accountable as the president,” Kılıçdaroğlu said after his visit to Turkish Cyprus.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he visited 23 families of the quake victims in Cyprus.

“Stream sand and gravel were used in the construction of the Isias Hotel, which had been a burial place for 65 people in Adıyaman. Honestly, a murder was committed there, it has no other name,” he said.

The CHP leader said he talked to hundreds of people from these families. “A terrible pain... Candles are burning in the children’s rooms, and everyone is screaming. I regret to say that they completely shut their ears to these people,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu also separately visited with Chairman Remzi Çayır and Independent Türkiye Party Chairman Hüseyin Baş on March 17 seeking support for the upcoming elections.