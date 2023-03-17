Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

ANKARA
Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate, paid a condolence visit on March 16 to the families of Turkish Cypriots students who lost their lives under the rubble at Adıyaman Isias Hotel after the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

“The murderers of the children are known. I went there to tell those families that I will do what is necessary in a few months. If Allah wills, I will hold them accountable as the president,” Kılıçdaroğlu said after his visit to Turkish Cyprus.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he visited 23 families of the quake victims in Cyprus.

“Stream sand and gravel were used in the construction of the Isias Hotel, which had been a burial place for 65 people in Adıyaman. Honestly, a murder was committed there, it has no other name,” he said.

The CHP leader said he talked to hundreds of people from these families. “A terrible pain... Candles are burning in the children’s rooms, and everyone is screaming. I regret to say that they completely shut their ears to these people,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“The murderers of the children are known, I went there to tell those families that I will do what is necessary in a few months,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu also separately visited with Chairman Remzi Çayır and Independent Türkiye Party Chairman Hüseyin Baş on March 17 seeking support for the upcoming elections.

Politics,

TÜRKIYE Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

    Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

    Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

    Turkish top diplomat to visit Cairo amid normalization efforts

  4. Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

    Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

  5. Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

    Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets
Recommended
İYİ party leader says opposition alliance ‘stronger’ today

İYİ party leader says opposition alliance ‘stronger’ today
Kılıçdaroğlu reiterates vow to send refugees back to homeland

Kılıçdaroğlu reiterates vow to send refugees back to homeland
CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces
People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Parties start to get applications for parliament race

Parties start to get applications for parliament race
Muharrem İnce nominated as Homeland Party’s presidential candidate

Muharrem İnce nominated as Homeland Party’s presidential candidate
WORLD Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

Mali gets new batch of drones from Türkiye

Mali took delivery of more aircraft from Russia as well as drones from Türkiye on March 16, according to an AFP correspondent.

ECONOMY Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

Push for carbon-free hydrogen accelerates in US

A source of renewable and storable energy, hydrogen is experiencing a breakthrough in the United States after years of sluggish growth as Biden administration climate policies spark major investments.

SPORTS ‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

‘Nazi salute’ by students during football match sparks debate

A “Nazi salute” given by Üsküdar American Academy football players while celebrating their goal against the rival team from Ulus Jewish High School has sparked a nationwide debate.