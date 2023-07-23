Kılıçdaroğlu affirms İmamoğlu as CHP's candidate for Istanbul mayor

ISTANBUL
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has declared that there is no search for a candidate for the Istanbul mayor position in the upcoming 2024 local elections, emphasizing that Ekrem İmamoğlu, the incumbent mayor, will be the CHP's candidate for the crucial post.

"Mr. İmamoğlu has not only fulfilled the expectations of those who believed in him but also the entire populace of Istanbul who trusted and voted for him. Naturally, the CHP is not in pursuit of any other candidate for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality; our candidate is Mr. İmamoğlu," Kılıçdaroğlu said on July 22, further asserting that the party would work diligently to enhance its vote share in the upcoming local elections.

The CHP leader's remarks came amid a controversy within the party following the leakage of a 15-minute video showing İmamoğlu in discussion with prominent CHP officials through an extraordinary convention.

İmamoğlu has been a prominent voice within the party, advocating for a change in leadership after the CHP's defeat in the May parliamentary and presidential elections, receiving support from some influential figures within the party.

In an effort to address party matters, Kılıçdaroğlu convened with CHP mayors on July 22. Additionally, a critical 60-member party assembly meeting held on July 23 is set to deliberate on the dismissal of certain provincial administrations amid neighborhood delegate elections and in the run-up to the party congress.

Regarding the outcome of the May elections, Kılıçdaroğlu reflected, "We didn't merely secure a limited mandate in 2023, we also garnered the support of 25 million people," alluding to the number of votes he received as a presidential hopeful.

He also pointed out the decline in votes for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during the general elections, emphasizing the importance of organizing more opinion leaders' meetings to strengthen the CHP's position.

