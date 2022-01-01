Key bastion to serve as battlefield museum

  • January 01 2022 07:00:00

Key bastion to serve as battlefield museum

EDİRNE
Key bastion to serve as battlefield museum

A former bastion located in Turkey’s northwestern border will now serve as a history museum dedicated to give an opportunity to visitors to witness how battlefields are like.

Standing out as one of the most significant military areas of the Thrace defensive line during the Balkan Wars in the early 1900s, the Hıdırlık Bastion has been re-inaugurated as the Edirne Balkan History Museum with the participation of officials and locals following comprehensive restoration efforts.

Twenty-two headquarter rooms, 18 artillery rooms, four cave shelters and a 120-meter tunnel has been set up in the museum that aims to shed light on the glorious past of fighting wars in the area and inform visitors about the regional history during the different years with the help of digital applications.

Having also a sound infrastructure enabling the reenacting of battles in its history, in addition to exhibitions on Edirne’s role as the second Ottoman capital, the museum will also feature 600 years of history of the Turks in the Balkans, from the conquest of Edirne in 1361 to the aftermath of the Balkan Wars.

Having contributed greatly to the defense of the city for 155 days in 1913 under the command of Şükrü Pasha, the bastion and the site around it are expected to serve as the largest battlefield complex in the region after Gallipoli National Park, which sheds light on the bloody struggles led in the the Battle of Çanakkale during the World War I.

TURKEY Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues

Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

    Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

  3. Turkey welcomes New Year with events

    Turkey welcomes New Year with events

  4. Turkey to maintain historic transformation in economy in 2022: Erdoğan

    Turkey to maintain historic transformation in economy in 2022: Erdoğan

  5. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair
Recommended
Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues

Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues
Civilian staff killed in terror attack in northern Syria

Civilian staff killed in terror attack in northern Syria
Massive fire in wooden building injures two

Massive fire in wooden building injures two
‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’
Leaders issue New Year messages

Leaders issue New Year messages
Turkey to maintain historic transformation in economy in 2022: Erdoğan

Turkey to maintain historic transformation in economy in 2022: Erdoğan
WORLD North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported on Jan. 1. 
ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.