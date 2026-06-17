Kayaşehir explored through virtual reality headsets

NEVŞEHİR

Visitors unable to pass through the narrow tunnels of the historic rock-carved hillside settlement of Kayaşehir in Nevşehir can now explore the site using virtual reality headsets as part of a municipal accessibility initiative.

The Kayaşehir VR Digital Experience Museum, established by the Nevşehir Municipality, offers an alternative way to experience the historic site for visitors who are unable to tour the area because of its narrow passageways, elevated sections and challenging physical conditions.

The centuries-old settlement, carved into the hillside beneath Nevşehir Castle, consists of living quarters, defense and escape tunnels, rooms, stables and various other sections. Through virtual reality headsets provided at the museum, visitors can digitally explore the site and experience its historical atmosphere.

Museum director Onur Kılıç said the project was developed primarily for people with physical disabilities as well as those who have a fear of confined spaces or heights.

He described the initiative as an example of efforts to make cultural heritage accessible to everyone.

Türkiye’s largest hillside settlement

Kılıç said both the interior and exterior sections of the historic complex have been transferred into a digital environment.

“We offer special-needs visitors and anyone interested the opportunity to experience the site through 360-degree virtual reality headsets. To avoid crowding, visits are arranged through an online appointment system,” Kılıç said.

“From the entrance of Kayaşehir onward, visitors are guided through audio narration and 360-degree visuals. We enable them to see every part of the settlement, from the horse stables to the baptistery. This is Türkiye’s largest hillside settlement,” he stated.

Kılıç added that the project distinguishes Kayaşehir from other underground cities by making the site accessible to people with disabilities.

“Visitors can tour the area as if they were actually walking through it. We wanted them to fully experience the moment and feel the site’s mystical atmosphere. There is no time limit. The experience continues until they have explored every room and every corner,” he said.

Visitors welcome accessible experience

Muharrem Sevinç, one of the disabled visitors who tried the virtual tour, said making historic sites accessible was encouraging.

“This is a place that would be difficult for people with disabilities to visit in person. It is a wonderful application. We were able to reach and explore every area in three dimensions. We can focus on and examine any part we want. Experiencing such a place after making an appointment was a joyful experience. We thank the municipal authorities for thinking of us,” he said.

Another visitor, Mehmet Palancı, said the unlimited digital experience allowed him to closely experience Kayaşehir’s unique atmosphere.

“I cannot enter narrow spaces because of breathing difficulties and I have trouble walking. Thanks to the headset, I was able to see the area around the castle,” he said.

Meliha Kalaylı, a teacher at the Special People Education Center who brought one of her students to the site in a wheelchair, said providing access to historical and cultural sites for people with physical challenges was invaluable.

“Seda is one of our students with a physical disability. It would not have been possible for her to tour the site, but thanks to the virtual reality headset, she was able to explore it and was very happy,” Kalaylı said.