Karahantepe prepares for new era of preservation

Karahantepe prepares for new era of preservation

ŞANLIURFA
Karahantepe prepares for new era of preservation

Following the global attention garnered by Göbeklitepe, another groundbreaking archaeological site in southeastern Türkiye is entering a new phase of preservation and development.

Extensive infrastructure and conservation works are underway at Karahantepe, one of the most significant prehistoric settlements in the Şanlıurfa region, as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” initiative.

Located in the Haliliye district of Şanlıurfa, Karahantepe has emerged as a key focal point for understanding the earliest chapters of human history. While archaeological excavations continue to reveal new insights into Neolithic societies, authorities are now concentrating on safeguarding the site and enhancing its long-term scientific and tourism potential.

A major component of the project is the construction of a protective roof structure designed to shield the excavation area from environmental factors while allowing archaeological research to continue. The broader development program also includes the construction of a dedicated excavation and research facility, artifact storage areas and supporting infrastructure intended to strengthen scientific work at the site.

In a statement shared on social media, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy noted that the project encompasses environmental landscaping, protective structures, research facilities and storage buildings aimed at both safeguarding archaeological remains and improving research conditions.

“We are carrying out an important process that will protect the site and strengthen scientific studies through the construction of excavation and research facilities, artifact storage areas and infrastructure works as part of the landscaping and protective roof project,” Ersoy said. He added that visitor reception and comprehensive landscaping projects were also nearing completion and would begin implementation during 2026.

Plans include a 2,000-square-meter excavation and research building, a 150-square-meter artifact storage facility and a 35-square-meter water reservoir.

Authorities are also approaching the final stages of planning for a visitor welcome center and a comprehensive landscape design project. These developments aim to improve accessibility and visitor management while preserving the integrity of the archaeological landscape.

Karahantepe forms part of the wider Taş Tepeler archaeological network and is jointly managed with Göbeklitepe under a single excavation leadership. Research at the site is conducted on behalf of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Istanbul University under the direction of archaeologist Necmi Karul.

The project marks a significant step in ensuring that both scientific research and public access can develop in tandem while preserving a unique window into humanity’s distant past.

Taş Tepeler Project,

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