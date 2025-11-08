Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

BAKU

Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh will lead to lasting peace with constructive attitudes of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, said the Turkish president on Saturday, adding that Türkiye will do what is necessary.

Ankara sees Baku's victory not as an end, but as a milestone on the road to lasting peace in the Caucasus, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his address during a ceremony in Baku marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

Erdoğan said Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory ended a "major injustice" and opened a new era in the region, shifting geopolitical balances across Asia and Europe.

Every step taken by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh for independence is "written in golden letters" in the Turkic world history, he added.

Earlier, Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan to attend a ceremony in Baku marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

Most of the Karabakh region, which had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades, was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement and also opened the door to normalization with Yerevan.

On Nov. 8, the Azerbaijani army liberated the city of Shusha, which was later declared as Victory Day by a presidential decree.

Initially, Victory Day was to be celebrated on Nov. 10, the day of the end of the Second Karabakh War, but this was later changed due to coinciding with the anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.