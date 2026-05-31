Kanye West draws record 118,000 fans in Istanbul for career-biggest concert

ISTANBUL

Grammy-winning rapper and producer Kanye West, also known as Ye, made his long-awaited Istanbul debut on May 30, drawing a record-breaking crowd of approximately 118,000 fans to Atatürk Olympic Stadium in what the rapper described as the largest stadium concert attendance in history.

Widely billed as one of the year’s biggest music events, the concert transformed Istanbul into a global gathering point for hip-hop fans, with tens of thousands traveling from across Europe, the Middle East and beyond to witness West’s first-ever performance in Türkiye.

Addressing the massive audience during the show, West announced what he said was a historic milestone.

“I just wanna tell y’all, we just broke the record of 118,000, largest stadium performance of all time,” he told cheering fans from the stage.

The event attracted visitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland and numerous Middle Eastern countries. The scale of attendance was evident hours before the concert began as the stadium filled to capacity and transportation networks leading to the venue experienced significant congestion.

Thousands of concertgoers crowded metro stations throughout the city, with particularly heavy traffic reported on the M9 Ataköy-Olimpiyat Metro Line as fans rushed to reach the stadium before showtime.

The performance marked the biggest concert of West’s career and unfolded on a spectacular stage inspired by his recent shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Positioned at the center of the arena, a giant hemispherical structure was transformed through high-resolution projection technology into a rotating Earth-like sphere, creating one of the most ambitious visual productions ever staged in Türkiye.

West had explained the symbolism behind the globe-inspired design during a previous livestream appearance.

“Coming back, standing on top of the world after everything we’ve been through, just to come back on top of the world,” he said, a remark many interpreted as a reference to his turbulent recent years and his determination to remain a major cultural figure despite professional and personal setbacks.

For nearly two hours, West performed continuously atop the globe-shaped stage, delivering a career-spanning setlist that included fan favorites such as “King,” “Runaway,” “Power,” “Flashing Lights,” “Heartless,” “Black Skinhead,” “All The Love” and “Homecoming.” He opened the night with “Father” and closed with one of his most recognizable hits, “Stronger.”

Waves of applause, chants and synchronized cheers echoed throughout the venue, while thousands illuminated the arena with cellphone lights. Combined with laser effects, smoke machines and synchronized visuals, the spectacle created dramatic scenes across both the stands and the field.

The event’s reach extended far beyond the stadium. The concert was livestreamed through West’s official YouTube channel, attracting millions of viewers worldwide within minutes and amplifying Istanbul’s role as a major destination on the global live entertainment circuit.

The show also evolved into an all-night entertainment experience featuring DJ performances, laser displays, pre- and after-party events, and appearances by Turkish artists.

The Istanbul performance comes as West continues a controversial international comeback. The artist has faced widespread criticism in recent years over antisemitic remarks that led to the loss of major business partnerships, canceled performances and restrictions in several countries. Planned appearances have recently encountered obstacles in the United Kingdom, France, Poland and Italy, where authorities cited concerns ranging from public safety to backlash over his past comments.

Despite challenges, West’s global touring schedule remains active, with concerts planned in the Netherlands, Albania and the Czech Republic later this summer.

Travis Scott in Tersane Istanbul

The weekend’s music festivities in Istanbul continued with another major international performance. Hip-hop star Travis Scott was scheduled to take the stage at Tersane Istanbul on May 31. Known for chart-topping albums including Utopia, Astroworld and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, Scott is expected to perform hits such as Sicko Mode, Goosebumps and FE!N before an audience of around 2,500 people.



Kanye West and Travis Scott share a massive creative partnership spanning over a decade, most recently highlighted by their highly successful collaboration on the track “Father,” released in March 2026, and ongoing rumors of a joint album.