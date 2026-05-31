Türkiye sees over 75,000 quit smoking requests in first four months: Data

ANKARA

More than 75,000 people sought professional support to quit smoking in Türkiye during the first four months of the year amid rising interest in the Health Ministry’s anti-tobacco cessation services, according to official data.

The ministry said demand for smoking cessation services has continued to grow as authorities expand anti-tobacco programs nationwide through digital platforms, public outreach campaigns and mobile healthcare services.

A total of 75,184 individuals visited smoking cessation clinics between January and April this year, resulting in 105,698 medical consultations. The number of consultations increased by 53.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

Türkiye offers a range of smoking cessation services, including online consultations that allow people to receive expert support through video calls from home or work. Participants are provided with personalized quit plans, regular follow-up appointments and referrals to in-person clinics when necessary.

Authorities have also introduced workplace-based counseling programs in public institutions, providing civil servants with information about the health risks of tobacco use and available treatment options.

As part of broader tobacco-control efforts, officials have also established tobacco control teams and mobile smoking cessation clinics to raise awareness and expand access to support services. Over the past year, the teams reached more than 832,000 people.