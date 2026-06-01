Barrack to serve as US special envoy to Syria, Iraq

Barrack to serve as US special envoy to Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON
Barrack to serve as US special envoy to Syria, Iraq

 

The U.S. ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrcak, will also serve as special presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq, President Donald Trump announced on May 31.

Trump said Washington deepens its strategic engagement with Syria and Iraq. “Our relationship with them continues to grow,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State,” Trump said, praising Barrack’s performance and expressing appreciation for his “continued willingness” to serve.

Barrack, a longtime Trump ally, was confirmed as ambassador to Türkiye and was separately appointed as speacial envoy to Syria in 2025.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on May 29 that Barrack will maintain a central diplomatic role managing policy for Syria following the expiration of his formal mandate as special envoy to Syria. He later clarified that Barrack will remain “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”

Syria is undergoing a post-Assad transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, while Iraq continues to navigate complex relations with both Washington amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump on May 31 held a phone talk with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

During the call, Sharaa told Trump that lifting the remaining sanctions on Syria is crucial for rebuilding the country’s economy and attracting foreign investment, according to the Syrian presidency.

Sharaa also emphasized the need for ongoing international support during Syria’s reconstruction and recovery process.

Tom Barrack, US,

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