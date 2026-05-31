Some vessels run ‘dark voyages’ through Hormuz: Report

WASHINGTON

A small number of vessels have managed to navigate the blockaded Strait of Hormuz by switching off their lights and tracking systems while receiving guidance from the U.S. military, according to shipowners and American officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Sources told the newspaper that U.S. authorities advise ships on when to operate without electronic signals and how to respond to potential threats from Iranian forces.

Some vessels used a route through a section of the Persian Gulf that was previously secured by the United States under “Project Freedom,” an initiative aimed at protecting commercial shipping. The program was later suspended following objections from Gulf states.

Among the ships to transit the strait in this manner was a Greek oil tanker carrying around 2 million barrels of crude. The vessel had been stranded in the Persian Gulf since early March before sailing along Oman’s coastline and continuing toward India.

Data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler, cited by the Journal, showed that fewer than five ships per day have crossed the Strait of Hormuz with their tracking systems turned off since March 2.

It remains unclear how many of those voyages were conducted with direct U.S. military assistance. Most vessels have instead continued using routes approved by Iran.

While operating “dark” can reduce a ship’s electronic visibility and lower its exposure to potential Iranian attacks, it also raises the risk of collisions in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.

U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins told the newspaper that American forces remain in close contact with commercial vessels transiting the strait and continue to coordinate their movements.

The report also highlighted the growing financial strain on shipowners, noting that idle crude carriers incur significant daily costs, insurance rates have surged, and crews are increasingly receiving additional

compensation for working in a conflict zone.

Before the conflict, more than 100 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day. Traffic remains well below those levels, with many operators waiting for limited opportunities to move vessels through the waterway safely.