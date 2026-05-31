Istanbul to host Zero Waste Forum next week

ISTANBUL

Zero Waste Forum will be held in Istanbul next week, bringing together global policymakers, business leaders and experts to discuss climate action and sustainable development.

The forum will be held on June 5-7 under the auspices of Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan, who is also chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry on Saturday, the theme of the forum will be Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action.

The event, hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation, is expected to convene state representatives, ministers, mayors, academics, civil society organizations and private sector stakeholders from around the world.

As part of the forum, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will host a High-Level Energy and Natural Resources Ministers Session titled Energy Efficiency and Resource Management for a Sustainable Future.

The session will focus on issues including energy efficiency, renewable energy investments, circular economy practices, the integration of waste into energy processes, resource efficiency and energy security.

Bayraktar said the forum would serve as a global platform aimed at protecting the planet and fostering international cooperation.

Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, said energy efficiency and zero waste are inseparable components of sustainable development, adding that the forum will help establish a roadmap for the future.

"We aim to make Istanbul a global hub for zero waste and energy efficiency,” he said.