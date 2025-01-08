‘Kandinsky: The Blue Rider’ opens in Ankara

ANKARA

The exhibition "Kandinsky: The Blue Rider," dedicated to one of the prominent artists of the 20th century, Vasily Vasilyevich Kandinsky, has opened with a special showcase.

The symbolic representation of the Blue Rider movement, recognized by Kandinsky and Franz Marc, has been presented through drawings, color, light and music at Flow Digital Stage, the digital exhibition space of CerModern, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in art.

Offering a different perspective on a turning point in modern art, the exhibition explores Kandinsky's artistic journey and philosophy, highlighting his role as one of the most pivotal figures in abstract art through his unique combination of music and color. The exhibition provides visitors with an opportunity to deeply understand Kandinsky.

Speaking at the opening, Reo-Tek General Manager Refik Toksöz expressed their desire to create an exhibition on Kandinsky, emphasizing that he was not only a defender of abstract art in painting but also in theoretical discourse.

Toksöz noted one of the distinctive traits that made Kandinsky significant to them was his neurological connection between color and sound. "Kandinsky hears sounds when he sees colors and visualizes colors when he hears sounds. This is called synesthesia. Such abilities are rare. Here, more than 200 of Kandinsky's works will be exhibited. This exhibition was also organized in collaboration with Russian museums at the request of the Russian Embassy. They provided us with the digital versions of all the artworks. It’s a joint exhibition. We will see Kandinsky's entire painting journey, from his early works to his final ones. We aimed to present Kandinsky's vision by combining painting and music in this exhibition," he said.

The exhibition, which integrates digital technology with artistic and intellectual approaches, will be open to visitors until March 30.