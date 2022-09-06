Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

ADIYAMAN - Demirören News Agency
Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

The southeastern province of Adıyaman’s Ancient Kahta Castle, which was reopened to visitors following 17-year restoration works, has attracted some 2,000 in a month.

Providing information about the comprehensive restoration, Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said, “Glass terrace and walking paths were built, and the landscaping was done. After all security measures were taken, the castle started to welcome its visitors.”

Noting that there has been a great interest in the historic castle, Alkan said the ruins of the castle date back to the Hittites, Commagene civilization, the Roman empire and Byzantine periods.

“This place has hosted many civilizations. Local and foreign tourists, who are aware of this place’s history, show great interest,” he said, adding that the number of visitors to the castle, opened as of Aug. 3, reached 2,000.

Built in the third century B.C. in Adıyaman’s Kahta district during the Commagene civilization, the castle was closed to visitors for security reasons after some parts of it were destroyed in 2005 due to heavy rain.

Restoration works were completed in 2015, and the castle, which is located in the Eski Kahta (Old Kahta) village, was reopened to visitors last month.

The historic castle, which was built as an administrative center by the Commagene civilization, was developed by adding a cistern, dungeon, shop, place of worship and large room during the Mamluk period.

Commagene was an ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom ruled by a Hellenized branch of the Iranian Orontid dynasty that had ruled over Armenia. The kingdom was located in and around the ancient city of Samosata, which served as its capital.

Commagene has been characterized as a “buffer state” between Armenia, Parthia, Syria and Rome as it included all of those cultures.

It is estimated that the name Commagene derives from the Iron Age name of Samosata, Kummuh.

TÜRKIYE Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’

Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

    Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

  2. Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

    Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

  3. Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

    Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

  4. Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

    Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

  5. Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan

    Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’

Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’
Türkiye dismisses EU’s criticism of Erdoğan’s Greece remarks

Türkiye dismisses EU’s criticism of Erdoğan’s Greece remarks
Greek spy marking Turkish military bases detained

Greek spy marking Turkish military bases detained
Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan

Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan
Teknofest attracts some 800,000 visitors

Teknofest attracts some 800,000 visitors
Ancient Armenian church holds holy mass

Ancient Armenian church holds holy mass
WORLD Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal, the world’s number-two steel maker, has said it will shut down two of its blast furnaces in Europe over high energy prices and lower demand.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.