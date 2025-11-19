KAAN fighter jet, indigenous engine development on schedule: Defense minister

ANKARA

The development of Türkiye's fifth-generation stealth fighter jet KAAN and its indigenous engine is going according to schedule, the country's national defense minister said on Tuesday.

In response to a parliamentary question, Yasar Guler said that production and development activities for the KAAN fighter jet, carried out under the main contractor Turkish Aerospace Industries, are progressing as planned.

He added that efforts to develop a domestically produced engine for the aircraft are also progressing in line with the timeline.

KAAN project

Formerly known as TF-X, the KAAN represents the pinnacle of Turkish aerospace engineering.

It is a fifth-generation, multi-role combat aircraft featuring high maneuverability, low radar visibility, AI-powered avionics, and advanced network-centric warfare capabilities.

The aircraft completed its maiden flight in February 2024, followed by a second flight that May. It is expected to enter operational service by 2028.