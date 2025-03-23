Justice minister urges restraint after İmamoğlu’s arrest

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has urged restraint and patience after an Istanbul court decided to arrest Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and dozens of people over alleged corruption and terror links, stressing that the judicial process is still going on.

“Depicting an ongoing judicial process as a ‘political prosecution’ is wrong, and politicizing judicial decisions can lead to wrong perception in the public opinion and violate the principle of the rule of law,” Yılmaz said on X on March 23.

Judges decide according to the content of the dossier they are looking into, and their verdicts reflect the accusations, the evidence and the views of the defense, Yılmaz stressed.

The minister called on all the parties to wait for the conclusion of the judicial process on the grounds of the trust for justice and stressed that the decisions of the court should be evaluated with restraint.

Everyone, especially those in positions of responsibility, should be more careful in their statements and avoid creating misunderstandings in society, he added.