Justice minister to sue CHP's Özel over asset allegations

ISTANBUL

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on March 18 he would file a lawsuit for moral damages against opposition leader Özgür Özel over allegations regarding his personal assets.

Speaking to journalists, Gürlek dismissed documents cited by Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as "fake and fabricated."

"Özgür Özel's primary aim is to cover up the 'corruption of the century' case [into the Istanbul Municipality]. Secondly, he aims to cover up certain allegations in the [Antalya Mayor] Muhittin Böcek case.”

The remarks came a day after Özel alleged that properties he said belonged to Gürlek — including homes, land and other real estate — had a combined value of 452 million Turkish Liras ($10.2 million).

"Even if he received a first-degree judge's salary, he would need to work non-stop for 190 years to acquire such wealth. But the resourceful Mr. Akın accomplished all this in 19 years," he said.

Özel also shared a list of 12 property deeds he claimed were tied to Gürlek, along with four properties he alleged had been sold.

"Even if he didn't buy a loaf of bread or a bottle of water for nineteen years, his total salary would be 45 million liras. He has acquired more real estate with his salary than he could have bought in 190 years," Özel said. "He owns a total of 452 million liras worth of real estate, or real estate converted into cash."

Following the allegations, the CHP filed a criminal complaint on March 18 under Law No. 3628 on Declaration of Assets and Combating Bribery and Corruption, calling for an investigation into Gürlek’s asset declarations.

Gürlek reiterated that the claims were unfounded. In a statement posted via X on March 17, he said the documents disclosed by Özel were “fictitious.”

“My wife, who is a judge, and I regularly submit our asset declarations to the relevant authorities within the framework of the relevant legislation,” Gürlek said, adding in further remarks on March 18 that his name did not appear in the identity numbers cited as evidence.

He also said he owns four properties registered in his name.

"His irresponsible targeting of me in this way, due to my fight against terrorism and organized crime during my judicial tenure, is part of a systematic smear campaign," Gürlek said.

"In response to these slanders, I am immediately initiating the necessary legal processes, primarily for moral damages."

Gürlek was appointed justice minister on Feb. 11 after serving as Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, where he prepared the indictment in a case involving the Istanbul Municipality.

Following his appointment, Özel had called on him to publicly declare his assets by March 11, saying he would disclose them himself if Gürlek did not do so. Gürlek has not issued a separate public asset declaration since that deadline.