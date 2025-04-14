Justice minister to meet DEM Party on April 18

Justice minister to meet DEM Party on April 18

ANKARA
Justice minister to meet DEM Party on April 18

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç is scheduled to meet with a Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation on April 18 in a continuation of rare dialogue between the party and state officials.

The delegation will include lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit and Sezai Temelli.

The planned meeting follows a high-profile encounter on April 10, when Önder and Buldan met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara.

It marked the first direct contact between Erdoğan and pro-Kurdish party representatives in nearly 12 years. Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Efkan Ala also attended that meeting.

A written statement was released by the DEM Party after the Erdoğan meeting.

"It was stated [during the meeting] that a period in which there is no violence and conflict, and the democratic and political sphere will be strengthened, is of vital importance for our country, our citizens and our region," it read.

The renewed contact also comes as the DEM Party has visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan three times since December at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

In a televised statement on Feb. 27, party officials relayed a message from Öcalan calling on PKK to disarm and dissolve.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

    Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

  3. Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

    Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

  4. Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

    Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

  5. Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan
Recommended
DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe

Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe
Türkiye announces massive multinational swoop on organized crime

Türkiye announces massive multinational swoop on organized crime
Hot air balloon tourism reaches record-breaking 933,000 visitors

Hot air balloon tourism reaches record-breaking 933,000 visitors
Eco-anxiety on rise among youth, children: Expert

Eco-anxiety on rise among youth, children: Expert
Prominent Turkish pool player’s life to be adapted into series

Prominent Turkish pool player’s life to be adapted into series
Turkish fishermen wrap up season as nationwide ban takes effect

Turkish fishermen wrap up season as nationwide ban takes effect
WORLD Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Europe experienced its most extensive flooding in over a decade in 2024, the EU's climate change monitor reported yesterday, with almost one-third of its rivers swelling to bursting point.
ECONOMY Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

The central government budget posted a deficit of 261.5 billion Turkish Liras ($7 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on April 15.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿