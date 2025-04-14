Justice minister to meet DEM Party on April 18

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç is scheduled to meet with a Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation on April 18 in a continuation of rare dialogue between the party and state officials.

The delegation will include lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit and Sezai Temelli.

The planned meeting follows a high-profile encounter on April 10, when Önder and Buldan met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara.

It marked the first direct contact between Erdoğan and pro-Kurdish party representatives in nearly 12 years. Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Efkan Ala also attended that meeting.

A written statement was released by the DEM Party after the Erdoğan meeting.

"It was stated [during the meeting] that a period in which there is no violence and conflict, and the democratic and political sphere will be strengthened, is of vital importance for our country, our citizens and our region," it read.

The renewed contact also comes as the DEM Party has visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan three times since December at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

In a televised statement on Feb. 27, party officials relayed a message from Öcalan calling on PKK to disarm and dissolve.