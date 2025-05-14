Justice minister rules out Öcalan's release

ANKARA
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said on May 14 there is no question of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan benefiting from the “right to hope,” despite the terror group’s recent announcement that it will disband following a congress.

“There is no such thing, there is no such talk. This issue was not brought up in our meetings,” Tunç told reporters in parliament when asked about speculation surrounding Öcalan’s prison status.

Öcalan is serving an aggravated life sentence on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul. PKK, meanwhile, is listed a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

With PKK announcing its dissolution following a recent congress, attention has shifted to the next steps in a peace initiative between Türkiye and the terror group.

Its leader's role in the dialogue period has been followed by the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). The pro-Kurdish party is calling for improved prison conditions at İmralı and the implementation of the “right to hope."

The regulation would allow prisoners serving aggravated life sentences the possibility of conditional release after 25 years.

However, Turkish officials have consistently ruled out any change in Öcalan’s status.

“Regarding prison conditions... these are relevant issues in our Execution Law,” Tunç said, referring to the broader framework governing incarceration in the country.

The minister also commented on potential legal reforms aimed at addressing the future status of PKK members who disarm and surrender.

He said new legal arrangements are being developed for individuals who are not official members of a terrorist organization but commit crimes on its behalf.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will discuss the issue with other political parties, Tunç added.

