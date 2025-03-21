Justice minister criticizes CHP leader’s call for street protests

TOKAT

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on Friday criticized Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel's call for street protests in response to an ongoing corruption and terrorism investigation involving the Istanbul Municipality.

"Calling people to the streets is absolutely wrong. It harms them as well," Tunç said in a statement. "Judicial investigations are ongoing, and the judiciary is not influenced by street movements. The judiciary works on behalf of the nation and remains independent, taking no instructions from anyone."

Tunç also responded to Özel’s statement that accused the government of "running the state like a criminal organization," calling it unacceptable.

"Türkiye is a state governed by the rule of law. It cannot and does not act like a criminal organization," Tunç said. "There is an ongoing investigation. Do you know the allegations, the evidence, or what those in custody are saying? The investigation will reveal the facts, and if an indictment is prepared, the public will learn the details."

"Prosecutors are carrying out their duties on behalf of the public. They launched this investigation based on concrete evidence, and the individuals involved will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations," Tunç concluded.