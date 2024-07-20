Judiciary begins annual recess

ANKARA

All judicial officials in Türkiye will take a break for approximately 40 days from presiding over court proceedings, with the new term commencing on Sept. 1.

During the judicial recess, duty courts within courthouses will handle cases involving detainees and those of an urgent nature. Other cases will be adjourned until the commencement of the new judicial year.

High judicial bodies, the Council of State and the Court of Appeals will have on-call committees, as the duty panel at the Council of State will not render decisions on the merits and will only adjudicate requests for injunctions. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals will have two duty chambers, one for criminal cases and the other for civil cases, with the duty criminal chamber addressing cases involving detained defendants.

The judicial recess spans from July 20 to August 31 annually, and the Constitutional Court is exempt from this recess.

Upon the commencement of the new judicial year, high-profile cases in the capital will resume.

The trial of the Ayhan Bora Kaplan crime syndicate case will be held on Sept. 9, and the trial concerning the murder of Sinan Ateş, the former head of the ultra-nationalist group Gray Wolve will be held on Sept. 30.

Furthermore, the trial of four defendants, including the former president of the Ankaragücü Sports Club, Faruk Koca, who attacked referee Halil Umut Meler during a match, will continue on Oct. 2.