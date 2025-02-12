Journalist’s house arrest revoked

Journalist’s house arrest revoked

ISTANBUL
Journalist’s house arrest revoked

An Istanbul court has lifted a house arrest order imposed on journalist Özlem Gürses approximately 50 days after she was sentenced due to her remarks on social media.

Gürses on Feb. 12 announced the decision to lift her sentence during a broadcast at the Sözcü TV studios.

"Time, no matter how interminable it may seem, eventually passes; problems, no matter how intractable, find resolution. I am back at my post, in my studio, resuming my work."

 In December 2024, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against Gürses over a remark she made about the Turkish Armed Forces during a broadcast on her YouTube channel.

 Apprehended in the capital Ankara, Gürses was subsequently transferred to Istanbul.

 In her testimony before the prosecutor’s office, she contended that a brief excerpt from the broadcast had been selectively disseminated across social media, inciting a targeted vilification campaign against her.

 Charged with "insulting the state's military or security apparatus," Gürses was referred to court with a request for her arrest. The court, however, opted for a house arrest order and an international travel ban instead.

 Throughout the duration of her house arrest, Gürses continued to broadcast from her home.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use

Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use
Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin

Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin
Pay raise dispute halts rituals at Istanbul church

Pay raise dispute halts rituals at Istanbul church
Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia
Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage

Fishermen halt operations in Marmara, Çanakkale due to mucilage
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿