Journalist beaten in eastern city, two arrested

BİTLİS
Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault on journalist Sinan Aygül in the eastern Bitlis province’s Tatvan district.

Yücel Baysali, an employee of Tatvan Municipality, and police officer Engin Kaplan were detained and subsequently taken into custody.

The attack on Aygül occurred when he was walking down a street on June 17, and he was allegedly struck by Yücel Baysali. The journalist endured a sustained beating, while Engin Kaplan, believed to be the bodyguard of Tatvan Mayor Mehmet Emin Geylani, prevented bystanders from intervening by brandishing a firearm. The incident was captured on a workplace security camera, preserving the shocking moments.

Following the assault, Aygül was promptly taken to Tatvan State Hospital for medical treatment. After receiving care, Aygül was discharged from the hospital late on the same day.

The governor’s office released a written statement addressing the incident, announcing the dismissal of Baysali and Kaplan for their roles in the assault. The statement also emphasized the immediate initiation of both judicial and administrative investigations into the matter. Following their procedures at the police station, Baysali and Kaplan were transferred to the courthouse and subsequently arrested.

Geylani took to his social media account to address the incident and deny any involvement. In his statement, Geylani expressed deep sadness regarding the events that unfolded in Tatvan. Geylani asserted his personal engagement with the case and informed that his vice-mayors were instructed to visit Aygül at the hospital and monitor his condition.

Shortly after being discharged from the hospital, Aygül spoke to supporters gathered outside, referring to the assailants as “cowardly dogs” attacking him.

A few days prior to the assault, Aygül had raised allegations of irregularities within the Tatvan Municipality. Specifically, he had accused the municipality of engaging in “serious crimes” related to the sale of municipal real estate.

