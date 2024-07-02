Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea

ISTANBUL
The task forces of Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria have embarked on a joint mission to detect and clear mines in the Black Sea under an agreement ratified earlier this year.

This collaborative effort comes in the wake of an accord established in January by the three nations, aiming to ensure safe waters amid Russia's war in Ukraine. The Russian navy mined Ukraine's Black Sea coastline in the early stages of its invasion two years ago.

Some of the mines have since washed up in the waters of the three countries, endangering shipping and complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade.

The task force officially commenced operations following the signing of operational directives by the naval commanders of the three countries on July 1.

"Not only is the Black Sea a crucial conduit for international trade, but it also holds paramount strategic importance. Ensuring the safety and security of these waters is of utmost importance for the prosperity and peace of our nations and beyond,” Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, commander of the Turkish Navy, said during a ceremony in Istanbul.

“By amalgamating our resources, expertise and determination, we are taking a decisive step to mitigate the threats posed by drifting mines and other underwater hazards," he said.

Following the ceremony, mine-sweeping vessels from the three countries set sail and ventured into the Black Sea. Additional ships, scheduled to join the effort, will depart for the Black Sea after completing mine disposal training in Istanbul.

A total of four vessels were deployed in the Black Sea, with each ship dedicated to mine countermeasure operations from Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria and an additional command and control vessel. The Turkish sources earlier noted that the initiative is exclusively open to the naval forces of the three coastal allied nations.

