Johnson & Johnson reaches $700 mln talc case settlement

Johnson & Johnson reaches $700 mln talc case settlement

NEW YORK
Johnson & Johnson reaches $700 mln talc case settlement

U.S. pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $700 million to settle allegations it misled customers about the safety of its talcum-based powder products, New York's attorney general has announced.

In its settlement with 42 states and the District of Columbia, Johnson & Johnson did not admit wrongdoing, even though it withdrew the product from the North American market in 2020.

The company announced a settlement in principle in January after facing thousands of lawsuits over talcum powder containing traces of asbestos blamed for causing ovarian cancer.

"No amount of money can undo the pain caused by Johnson & Johnson's talc-laced products, but today families can rest assured that the company is being held accountable for the harm it caused," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The state of New York will receive $44 million of the settlement amount, which must be paid in four installments over three years.

In April 2023, the group proposed an $8.9 billion agreement that would "equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation."

J&J said the money would be paid to the tens of thousands of claimants over 25 years through a subsidiary, LTL Management LLC, which was set up to address the claims and has filed for bankruptcy protection.

However, a bankruptcy judge rejected the arrangement.

A summary of studies published in January 2020 and covering 250,000 women in the United States did not find a statistical link between the use of talc on the genitals and the risk of ovarian cancer.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

  2. Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

    Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

  3. EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

    EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

  4. Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

    Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

  5. Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı
WORLD EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿