Johnny Depp selects charities for $1 million

LOS ANGELES

Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the $1 million settlement he’s owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has reported.

On June 13, a source confirmed that Depp has chosen five charities to donate the settlement funds, which include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor plans to donate $200,000 to each of the five charities, according to the source.

A Virginia jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation in June 2022. The former couple later came to a settlement in December with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in damages.

At the time, Depp’s lawyers said in a statement that he pledged to donate the settlement money from Heard to charity.

The Virginia jury originally awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages in June 2022. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Ultimately, the damages that Heard owed to Depp were reduced to $1 million in December, when the former couple came to a settlement agreement.