Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday hailed the growth of TEKNOFEST and vowed Türkiye would never cede control of Jerusalem, saying the holy city was “the common honour of humanity.”

Speaking at the aerospace and technology festival held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport, Erdoğan said TEKNOFEST had attracted some 11 million visitors since its launch and had become “a global brand.” He highlighted Türkiye’s progress in indigenous defence technology, saying Türkiye ranked among the world’s top three makers of unmanned aerial vehicles and was “one of 10 countries” to have put a domestically built warship to sea.

“Today we write new success stories with products and systems we design on land, in the air and at sea,” Erdoğan told the crowd, adding that Türkiye had recently inducted a 47-vehicle “Steel Dome” air-defence system and promised further announcements in coming months.

Turning to politics, Erdoğan criticised opponents who had attacked Türkiye over its handling of historical Ottoman-era documents — a reference to the so-called Silvan inscription — and issued a blunt warning over Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem is the honour, dignity and glory of all humanity together with Muslims,” he said. “Not only will we not give you the document, we will not give up a single pebble of Jerusalem.” Erdoğan invoked the legacy of Sultan Abdulhamid II as he pledged Türkiye would not relinquish its ties to the city.

The president also sent a message of solidarity to Gazans, saying he saluted “my brothers and sisters in Gaza who have not left their land.”

TEKNOFEST, founded by the Turkish technology foundation and the defense industry, showcases start-ups, university projects and military and civilian aerospace developments, and has become a key platform for Ankara to promote its high-tech ambitions to domestic and international audiences.

