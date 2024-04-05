Jennifer Lopez rebrands tour as Greatest Hits Show

After canceling seven dates of her first North American tour in five years amid weak ticket sales, Jennifer Lopez has renamed it to apparently broaden its scope, changing it from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits,” Variety has reported.

Lopez initially announced the trek in February to coincide with the release of her latest album “This Is Me… Now” and its accompanying two films. But she quietly canceled some of its dates last month in cities like Cleveland and Nashville, likely due to poor sales. The latest rebrand suggests a pivot from a tour focusing on the new album’s songs to one spanning her discography, a move that may entice listeners who didn’t connect with her latest material.

Live Nation’s site hasn’t been updated to reflect the tour’s name change, but it does have conflicting titles on Lopez’s listings, including “This Is Me… Live” and “This Is Me… Now The Tour.” While some venues hosting Lopez’s performances haven’t changed the original listings on their respective sites, there are a few instances confirming the rebrand, for shows at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and Inglewood’s The Forum. A sponsored Facebook ad from Lopez also features a graphic with the new title.

Upon release in February, “This Is Me… Now” struggled to find an audience, selling 14,000 copies in its first week. While the album did debut atop the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart due to 11,000 in physical sales, it arrived at No. 38 on the Billboard 200, becoming the second of her nine studio albums to bow outside the top 10.

