Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration

ANTALYA
Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez made a spectacular return to Türkiye after six years, performing a high-energy concert as part of her “Up All Night Live in 2025” world tour.

Taking the stage at Regnum Carya Hotel in Antalya’s Belek district, Lopez was accompanied by a 50-member dance crew and delivered a marathon performance of 35 songs.

The concert attracted prominent figures from around the world, including celebrities, business leaders and athletes. Among the guests were Chiara Ferragni, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Real Madrid footballers Arda Güler, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba.

Ticket prices ranged from 650 euros to 1,000 euros, while private lounges were sold for up to 35,000 euros.

Lopez, who traveled to Antalya with an 85-person entourage, stayed in a luxury, bulletproof glass villa themed like a cave. The exclusive three-floor, 3,500-square-meter villa costs 25,000 euros per night.

Ahead of her concert, Lopez celebrated her 56th birthday on stage with her team, cutting a cake and dancing — an intimate moment she streamed live on social media for fans around the world.

Lopez’s tour will continue with a second Turkish performance set for Aug. 5 in Istanbul.

