Jennifer Lopez announces new album after eight years

LOS ANGELES
Jennifer Lopez announced on Nov. 25 that a new musical project, “This Is Me… Now,” is slated for release in 2023. It will be the singer’s first full-length effort in eight years, Variety has reported.

Along with a video that shows her in her “This Is Me Then” era 20 years ago, morphing into the present day J.Lo, Lopez issued a track listing that includes among its titles “Dear Ben Pt. II,” presumably a sequel to the earlier album’s “Dear Ben.”

The album’s news release reads as follows: “Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer Lopez, ‘This Is Me…Now’ chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all. In addition, these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year…more to come on that.”

The record is also described to touch on themes of Lopez’s tough childhood, her unsuccessful relationships and “the incredible emotional journey she has been on. This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying,” the release concludes.

The singer also recently told Vogue the album will be “the most honest work she has ever done,” and said her hope for the album was to create a world to go with the music, in the manner of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” but with the focus being love.

Exactly 20 years ago today, Lopez’s 13-song third studio album, “This Is Me… Then,” hit the market and gave way to hits like “Jenny From the Block” and “All I Have” to top the charts.

On the film front, she most recently starred in the rom-com “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson and will also star in “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Josh Duhamel, slated for December release. Under a multiyear pact between Netflix and her Nuyorican Productions banner, Lopez will also play an assassin in the action film “The Mother,” which will come out next year.

 

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

