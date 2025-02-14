Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket company to cut of workforce

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket company to cut of workforce

NEW YORK
Jeff Bezoss Blue Origin rocket company to cut of workforce

Jeff Bezos's rocket company Blue Origin is laying off around 10 percent of its workforce following a period of rapid expansion, the firm's chief executive has told staff.

"We grew and hired incredibly fast in the last few years," CEO Dave Limp wrote in an email, explaining the company's "tough" decision.

"With that growth came more bureaucracy and less focus than we needed," he continued, adding that the makeup of the company "must change."

"Sadly, this resulted in eliminating some positions in engineering, R&D, and program/project management and thinning out our layers of management," he said.

The decision will affect more than 1,000 people given the firm's roughly 11,000 employees.

Founded by Bezos almost a quarter of a century ago, Blue Origin is now one of the United States' largest private space companies, and has in recent years been attempting to win lucrative government contracts in an industry still largely dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Its massive New Glenn rocket recently reached orbital space for the first time, marking a potential turning point in the commercial space race.

The launch of this powerful, partly reusable rocket was a significant achievement for the company, which had previously been forced to postpone the launch several times due to technical issues.

Blue Origin has already secured a NASA contract to launch two Mars probes aboard New Glenn, and will also support the deployment of Project Kuiper, a satellite internet constellation designed to compete with Musk's Starlink.

The company recently began taking tourists into space on its New Shepard rocket, and is also developing a family of lunar landers for NASA's Artemis missions to the moon.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns
Housing market sees 40 pct increase in sales in January

Housing market sees 40 pct increase in sales in January
12-month ahead inflation expectations improve: Survey

12-month ahead inflation expectations improve: Survey
Singapore economy tops 2024 forecasts, growing 4.4 percent

Singapore economy tops 2024 forecasts, growing 4.4 percent
Japan to release emergency rice reserves as prices soar

Japan to release emergency rice reserves as prices soar
US escalating trade wars with sweeping reciprocal tariffs

US escalating trade wars with sweeping reciprocal tariffs
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿