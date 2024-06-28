Jazz time in Istanbul once again

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Jazz Festival will once again showcase the diversity of Istanbul through music from July 3 to 18. The festival will host more than 200 local and international artists in some 40 concerts over 16 days, including Gregory Porter, Chris Isaak, Joshua Redman, YolanDa Brown, Arlo Parks, Baptiste Trotignon and Modern Art Orchestra featuring Kornél Fekete-Kovács.

The most stunning venues of Istanbul such as Esma Sultan Mansion, Sultan Park - Swissôtel The Bosphorus, Rahmi M. Koç Museum, Palais de France and Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater will host the festival goers.

Gregory Porter, July 8

The lyrics he wrote and abandoned in a drawer eventually took him to the world’s most prestigious stages. His distinct style that mixes country, gospel and blues along with jazz, R&B and funk is often cited to have revived jazz. Called a “worryingly rare breed” by BBC, Gregory Porter will once again play to sell-out crowds, this time in Istanbul at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater.

Chris Isaak, July 12

His heartbroken and serene music, and the film noir-like atmosphere he evokes earned him a pedestal all his own in the history of rock and roll. This year, Chris Isaak is set to give his first concert in Türkiye as a part of the 31st Istanbul Jazz Festival at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater

Joshua Redman Group feat. Gabrielle Cavassa, July 16

Joshua Redman, one of the greatest saxophonists alive today with his timeless and innovative music, will take the stage along with his recent collaborators, vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa, pianist Paul Cornish, bassist Philip Norris and drummer Nazir Ebo at The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion.

YolanDa Brown, July 10

The festival audience will be meeting on the terrace of Swissôtel The Bosphorus overlooking the Bosphorus Strait to listen to the energetic, improvisational and free-spirited music of the British-Jamaican jazz icon YolanDa Brown.

Arlo Parks, July 9

Arlo Parks is a passionate poet and an excellent storyteller. Hazy photographs, journeys to uncertain destinations gain a whole different meaning when partnered with her songs. This summer, she is set to meet her audiences in Türkiye for the first time for a night of musical bliss at Sultan Park – Swissôtel The Bosphorus.

Baptiste Trotignon / Nilüfer Verdi Trio, July 5

Musical genius Baptiste Trotignon and Türkiye’s first female jazz pianist Nilüfer Verdi share the stage on the same night with their boundary-breaking music and astonishing performances at the garden of Palais de France.

Modern Art Orchestra feat. Kornél Fekete-Kovács // Kaan Çelen Trio, July 4

One of Europe’s established orchestras, Modern Art Orchestra, presents an exciting program from the contemporary music repertoire at the 31st Istanbul Jazz Festival. Before the concert, Kaan Çelen, will be on the stage.

Night Out with +1

In the traditional Night Out with +1 event of the Istanbul Jazz Festival, the audience will once again stroll in the warmth of a Kadıköy evening on July 18. Performing on the most vibrant night of the festival will be Baby’s Berserk, Thomas Azier, Gevende, Korhan Futacı, Coşku Turhan Trio, Eve Dönüş Yok, Yangın, Min Taka and Brek. In Dorock XL, Moda Sahnesi, Kadıköy Cinema, Kadıköy Stage and The Wall.

Also, Jazz in the Parks once again invites all music lovers to the parks. Bands from Türkiye and around the world will take the stage in concerts spread across different corners of the city, transforming the parks into festival grounds for a day. Hungarian band Duckshell and the festival’s Young Jazz Musicians of 2024 will meet the audience on July 6 at Beylikdüzü Valley of Life.

Once more, the Jazz Boat will set sail for a day of musical bliss along the Bosphorus on July 14. The Istanbul swing ensemble Brassist will welcome the audience at Kabataş Pier. Throughout the tour, attendees will listen to early examples of jazz in the dramatic styles of Ragtime and Dixieland with Karambola, accompany the irresistible rhythms of the Russian jazz group The Big Rhythm and dance with DJ performances.