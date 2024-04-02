Japan's royal family joins Instagram

Japan's royal family joins Instagram

TOKYO
Japans royal family joins Instagram

Japan's royal family is now on Instagram but don't expect any candid selfies from its official account, which went live yesterday in a cautious social media debut for the ancient monarchy.

The first 19 posts are formally staged photos and videos of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako carrying out royal duties at recent public appearances.

Nonetheless, more than 160,000 users have followed the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) account, which was announced a week ago but set to private until Monday.

The Japanese monarchy has mythological origins stretching back more than two millennia, and any public criticism of the emperor remains taboo in the country.

By joining social media, the institution hopes to spark interest among younger generations about what the imperial family does, an IHA spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

But, perhaps predictably, the posts under the Instagram handle kunaicho_jp contain no behind-the-scenes juice.

Strictly factual captions explain what the emperor did on what day, from meeting foreign dignitaries to admiring bonsai trees, with comments moderated.

The account does not follow any other users, and has so far not ventured into Instagram Stories.

"The IHA is on Instagram! I thought it was an April Fools' prank!" one X user wrote in reaction to the launch.

"When I heard the IHA created an Instagram account, I quickly checked it out. But of course the emperor wouldn't post 'today's lunch (heart emoji)' or anything like that," wrote another.

Some users joked it was good the royals had chosen the more "civilized" Instagram over X, formerly Twitter.

Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum throne in 2019 in a tradition-laden ceremony after his highly popular father became the first emperor to abdicate in over two centuries.

Other monarchies have created social media accounts, including Britain's royals, who have recently been at the centre of a storm of rumours and conspiracy theories.

The manipulation of a family photograph the palace released to the media fueled online speculation over the whereabouts of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who later revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Microsoft splits Teams after antitrust scrutiny

Microsoft splits Teams after antitrust scrutiny
LATEST NEWS

  1. Microsoft splits Teams after antitrust scrutiny

    Microsoft splits Teams after antitrust scrutiny

  2. Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine

    Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine

  3. Strike on Iran's consulate in Syria killed two generals: Iranian officials

    Strike on Iran's consulate in Syria killed two generals: Iranian officials

  4. Aid group says Israeli strike kills 7 of its workers in Gaza, including foreigners

    Aid group says Israeli strike kills 7 of its workers in Gaza, including foreigners

  5. Emiratis battle to preserve dying art of embroidery

    Emiratis battle to preserve dying art of embroidery
Recommended
Emiratis battle to preserve dying art of embroidery

Emiratis battle to preserve dying art of embroidery
Saffron, the world’s most expensive spice

Saffron, the world’s most expensive spice

Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago

Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago
Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse

Blind people can hear, feel total solar eclipse
Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism

Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism
Lizzo says I quit after lies told about her

Lizzo says 'I quit' after 'lies' told about her
WORLD Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine

Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometres (690 miles) from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.
ECONOMY Microsoft splits Teams after antitrust scrutiny

Microsoft splits Teams after antitrust scrutiny

Microsoft will unbundle its Teams platform from its popular Office suite around the world, expanding a policy it had implemented in Europe to assuage EU antitrust concerns, the company has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿