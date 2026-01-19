‘King’s Daughter’ Roman bath hits 50,000 visitors

YOZGAT

The Basilica Therma Roman Bath, also known locally as the “King’s Daughter” in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat’s Sarıkaya district, welcomed around 50,000 visitors in 2025.

It is believed that the daughter of the Roman king, who was living in Kayseri and had an incurable disease, recovered in these Roman Bath ruins and pools, which were unearthed during the excavations initiated by the Sarıkaya Municipality and the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism in 2014.

The historic bath, therefore known in the region as the “King’s Daughter,” stands out with its architecture and thermal water that has flowed at around 50 degrees Celsius for nearly 2,000 years.

The Roman Bath was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2018. Following landscaping works launched under the supervision of the Yozgat Museum Directorate in 2022 and completed in August 2024, the site has been open to visitors. In recent days, cold weather and snowfall have created striking scenes, with steam rising from the thermal water, captured by drone footage.

Yozgat Governor Mehmet Ali Özkan told state-run Anadolu Agency that efforts continue to bring ancient civilizations to light while enriching Türkiye’s cultural heritage and putting it at the service of the province, the country and humanity.

Pointing to the strong interest in the Roman bath, Özkan said there is only one similar example in England. “This site, which contains hot thermal water and truly arouses curiosity, attracted around 50,000 visitors last year. We hope this number will reach 100,000 or even 200,000 in the coming years,” he said.

Özkan emphasized the bath’s increasing significance for the local economy and commerce, expressed gratitude to those involved in the landscaping projects and confirmed that work to revitalize tourism destinations across central Anatolia will continue. He also mentioned that the much-anticipated Kazankaya Valley is set to welcome tourists next year.