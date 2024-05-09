Japan's Mount Fuji barrier delayed

Japan's Mount Fuji barrier delayed

FUJIKAWAGUCHIKO
Japans Mount Fuji barrier delayed

Tourists have a few more days to snap Mount Fuji at a popular vantage point after Japanese authorities said yesterdy that the construction of a barrier has been delayed.

Fujikawaguchiko town is building the screen to deter people from taking pictures of Japan's most famous landmark from a pavement opposite a Lawson convenience store.

Residents complain that the visitors cause traffic problems and behave badly in their desperation for the perfect Instagram post of the snow-capped volcano.

The barrier was originally scheduled to be in position last week, and then by mid-May, but a town official told AFP on Thursday that there were problems getting the required materials delivered.

"We believe we should receive necessary parts on or around May 20 or later," the official said, without wishing to be named.

The barrier made of netting is meant to measure 2.5 by 20 meters and the requisite poles have been in place since early May.

Lawson issued a statement on May 5 to "deeply apologize to the local residents, store customers, and the many other people who have been inconvenienced and troubled" by the popularity of the vantage point.

The convenience store chain said it had "dispatched staff from Lawson headquarters" and "put up signs, in multiple languages, stating that crossing the street in front of the store is prohibited."

It is also considering deploy private security staff.

Record numbers of overseas tourists are traveling to Japan, where monthly visitors exceeded 3 million in March for the first time.

japan , barriers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report
N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Olympic torch relay sets off in Marseille

Olympic torch relay sets off in Marseille
Chinas Xi in Hungary to celebrate new era with Orban

China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban
Putin says nuclear forces always on alert as Ukraine war rages on

Putin says nuclear forces 'always' on alert as Ukraine war rages on
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿