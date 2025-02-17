Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter

Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter

TOKYO
Japan’s 2024 growth slows despite stronger fourth quarter

Japan's economic growth slowed sharply last year, official data showed on Monday, although the rate for the fourth quarter topped expectations.

The figures come as Japanese companies fret over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies, including import tariffs, on the world's fourth largest economy.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.1 percent in 2024, well down from 1.5 percent the year before, the data showed.

But the figures for October-December were brighter.

Quarter-on-quarter growth accelerated to 0.7 percent, from 0.4 percent in July-September, when a "megaquake" alert and one of the fiercest typhoons in decades dampened activity.

The fourth-quarter figure was also more than double market expectations of 0.3 percent growth.

"On the surface, Japanese GDP growth in the final stretch of 2024 looks like a turning point," said Stefan Angrick of Moody's Analytics.

"But don't break out the champagne just yet. Japan's preliminary GDP figures are notoriously choppy, and sizeable revisions are common," he warned.

"The upbeat headline figure masks a domestic economy still stuck in the mud. Consumption is weak as pay gains have trailed inflation for the better part of three years," Angrick said.

"And given the worsening outlook for global trade, Japan won't be able to count on exports to pick up the slack in 2025."

Trump said last week that he planned to unveil tariffs on imported cars from around April 2, adding to a cascade of levies he has threatened since taking office.

Ahead of the latest GDP data, the Daiwa Institute of Research said "various growth factors are seen, including normalisation of production for motor vehicles."

"A strong appetite for capex spending on the part of corporations, and a comeback for inbound consumption" were also positive factors, the institute said in a report.

This time last year, Germany overtook Japan as the world's third-biggest economy, with India projected to leapfrog both later this decade.

The change in positions primarily reflected the sharp fall in the yen against the dollar, analysts said at the time.

In January, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates again - having done so in March for the first time in 17 years - and signalled more hikes to come.

The move, which left borrowing costs at the highest since 2008, was also underpinned by "steadily" rising wages and financial markets being "stable on the whole", the bank said.

Even as other central banks raised borrowing costs in recent years the BoJ had remained an outlier.

But it finally lifted rates above zero in March, signalling a move away from policies designed to counter Japan's "lost decades" of economic stagnation and static or falling prices.

Capital Economics said in a note on Monday that "even though the jump in Q4 GDP wasn't broad-based, it supports our view that the Bank of Japan will tighten policy more aggressively this year than most anticipate".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing
Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit

Budget posts 139 billion Turkish Liras of deficit
Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report

Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report
Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls

Auto industry’s production down, capacity usage falls
Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight

Finance Ministry puts red meat firms under spotlight
S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores

S Korea removes DeepSeek from local app stores
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿