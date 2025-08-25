Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

TOKYO
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's poll ratings have rebounded a month after disastrous election results left his premiership hanging by a thread, a clutch of surveys showed Monday.

Ishiba took the helm of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last year and has since lost his majority in both houses of parliament, most recently in upper chamber elections in July.

But the self-confessed defense policy "geek" and maker of model ships has defied calls to resign from within the party, which has governed Japan almost non-stop since the 1950s.

According to one poll by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily published Monday, the approval rating for Ishiba's cabinet was 39 percent, a record 17 points higher than after the July 20 vote.

More respondents (50 percent) now think Ishiba should remain than resign (42 percent), the questionnaire showed, a reversal from July, when 54 percent said he should go and 35 percent stay.

Another poll conducted by Kyodo News put support at 35.4 percent, up 12.5 points from last month after the upper house election, while the disapproval rating stood at 49.8 percent.

A third survey by the Mainichi Shimbun put backing for the prime minister at 33 percent, a rise of four points, the first time it has been over 30 percent since February.

The Yomiuri put the recovery down to the recent trade deal with the United States and efforts by Ishiba's government to curb the recent meteoric rise in rice prices.

