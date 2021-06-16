Japanese man to be deported for killing cats

ISTANBUL

A Japanese man who admitted having killed and eaten cats in Istanbul’s Küçükçekmece district has been fined for the act and will be deported, according to locals.



“Kittens in the neighborhood went missing recently. We saw him grabbing them,” a local told Demirören News Agency on June 15.



The man, only identified with the initials D.M., has been living in the district for three years. He was allegedly seen by locals grabbing some kittens at 5 in the morning two days ago.



The locals stopped the man at the entrance of his house with the kittens and called the police.



After being saved by the police from being lynched, the man admitted that he was “kidnapping the kittens and eating them.”



He was fined 10,375 Turkish Liras ($1217) and was taken to a migration office to be deported.



“My cat gave birth to kittens two months ago. We fed them well. One day we saw them missing. We still can’t believe what has happened,” said Yasin Öztürk, a local.