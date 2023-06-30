Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

KIRIKKALE
Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

A Japanese archaeologist is leading excavation efforts for remains of the Hittite period in Büklükale, which has been inhabited since the Early Bronze Age to the Ottoman era, serving as a natural bridge on the east-west transit point.

In the Central Anatolian province of Kırıkkale, under the direction of Japanese archaeologist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kimiyoshi Matsumura, thousands of years of history have been unearthed in the excavations carried out for 14 years in Büklükale ruins.

The ancient city, located in the narrowest part of the Kızılırmak River, was inhabited from the Early Bronze Age to the Ottoman period and is estimated to have served as a natural bridge over the East-West transition point in every period. Archaeological excavations show that the city also played an active role during the Assyrian trade colonies.

Kırşehir Ahi Evran University Archaeology Department’s Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kimiyoshi Matsumura told local media that they are currently working on the architectural remains of the Hittite period.

Stating that new finds have emerged during the excavations, Matsumura said they found a room belonging to the Hittite Empire era, and no hearth was detected in this room.

“We think that it was a room used for storage or administrative work. We think that the city wall seen here probably belonged to the Cimmerians in the young iron age.”

Explaining that they had to develop new methods to sift and discard the excavated soil, Matsumura added that there are cuneiform tablets from the Hittite period under the soil, so they started to use these banded systems to fasten the excavations.

Türkiye, hitite,

TÜRKIYE Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

    Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

  2. Search continues for missing retired economist

    Search continues for missing retired economist

  3. Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

    Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

  4. Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

    Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

  5. Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

    Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region
Recommended
Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ
Mother-daughter duo graduate together

Mother-daughter duo graduate together
Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater

Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater
First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake

First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake
Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş

Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş
American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu

American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu
WORLD Weaker Putin is a greater danger: EUs Borrell

'Weaker Putin is a greater danger': EU's Borrell

The EU's top diplomat warned Thursday that a "weaker" Russian President Vladimir Putin would pose a "greater danger" after Wagner's aborted mutiny sparked the largest political crisis in decades in the nuclear-armed country.

ECONOMY Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

The rise in real estate prices in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir has changed the direction of home buyers. While Thrace has been the center of investment for the past two years, the provinces of the Black Sea region have also lined up

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.