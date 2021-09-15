Japanese adventurer on world tour stabbed in Turkey’s east

ELAZIĞ

A Japanese adventurer on a world tour with his bike was stabbed while brushing his teeth in the eastern province of Elazığ, a bizarre attack that shocked both the victim and Turkish social media users.

Setting off for a world tour nearly 12 years ago, Japanese traveler Shogan Kameda recently entered Turkey after visiting different countries in Asia and subsequently started touring in the eastern Anatolia region.

Staying in the eastern province of Muş for a while, Kameda then came to the nearby Elazığ province and started camping in the countryside of the Sivrice district.

While he was admiring the natural beauty of the region and minding his own business, Kameda was stabbed by an unidentified person on Sept. 11 without any reason.

While health and gendarmerie teams were sent to the scene upon the notification of the locals around, the Japanese tourist was taken to Elazığ Fethi Sekin City Hospital after the first intervention.

The bleeding in Kameda’s thigh stopped and his muscles were treated by the doctors following a medical operation. The tourist was discharged from the hospital.

“I was just brushing my teeth. I don’t know why the attacker stabbed me. We didn’t fight, he suddenly stabbed me,”Kamada told reporters.

Stressing that he has been in Turkey with his bicycle for nearly 10 months and that this trip has ended due to the bloody incident, the adventurer said that his pain still continues despite his good health.

Meanwhile, police teams caught and detained the attacker who was identified after stabbing Kameda.

Identified only by the initials D.B., the assailant was arrested by a court after his interrogation at a police station was completed.

Why the person stabbed the tourist remains a mystery.